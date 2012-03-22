(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

IMF APPROVES 500 MLN EURO LOAN DISBURSEMENT TO ROMANIA

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a 500 million euro ($662 million) loan disbursement to Romania under an IMF financing arrangement agreed with the country last year.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei ($301.57 million)in 5-year treasury bonds.

WAGES

* Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu met President Traian Basescu on Wednesday to discuss raising public salaries. Adeveraul, page 7.

* Ungureanu is expected to meet EU states ambassadors in Romania on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown fell almost one percent on Wednesday, leading emerging European Union currencies lower, while Hungarian state bonds dropped due to positioning ahead of auctions on Thursday and uncertainty over talks about an international aid deal.

ENEL

Italy's power firm Enel will invest roughly 750 million euros over the next five years in its electricity distribution grid in Romania, a company spokesperson was quoted as saying. www.mediafax.ro

GAS MARKET

Romania's centrist coalition government will approve a calendar to liberalize its gas market in April-May, the economy minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The cabinet approved a calendar for the power market earlier this month. Romania has agreed to free up its gas and electricity markets under a 5 billion euro ($6.54 billion) aid package from the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, which requires member states to align its energy prices to European Union levels over a number of years.

Agerpres

TRANSGAZ

Romanian gas pipeline operator Transgaz plans to approve a gross dividend of 29.76 lei per share from last year's profit at its April 25 general shareholders meeting, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

TRANSELECTRICA

Investors have bid 9.25 percent of the offer of a 15 percent stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica . The offer started on March 14 and runs until March 27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

