SINGAPORE, March 22 (IFR) - DCM bankers in Asia are finding mixed blessings from the recent spike in US Treasury yields. On the one hand, they are hoping the moves may speed up the issuance plans of some of the region's blue-chip credits. At the same time, however, originators now have to explain to potential borrowers that the nominal yield they need to pay on any new issue will be higher.

10-year Treasury yields have jumped from 1.79% at the end of January, hitting a peak of over 2.37% earlier this week. In fact, only twice in history have benchmark yields at the tenor been below that January trough, and both times were in 2011 - during the height of the Greek crisis, and after the rating downgrade of the US. At this time last year, yields were 3.4%, and five years ago they were at 4.6%.

It was no wonder that February saw a slew of issuance from savvy Hong Kong borrowers, who noticed that demand and risk-appetites were strong while US Treasuries were yielding near record lows. They basically seem to have read the top of the market and jumped on it.

"US Treasury yields can't go any lower," said a DCM banker. "Hopefully this sudden spike in yield will prompt issuers to change their perspective and tap bond markets sooner," he added.

However, the end of the bull market in US Treasuries has been called so frequently in the past couple of years that some blue-chip names are skeptical this time around.

"Investors are desperate for the Pertaminas to come to market, but getting them to issue is another story," said a senior DCM banker in Hong Kong, referring to Indonesia's state-owned oil company.

Pertamina's case is testimony to the excessive confidence issuers seem to have right now. The company has mandated Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC to lead a dollar deal. In late February, when word surfaced that the company had an RFP out, spreads on its outstanding 2021 deal spiked, peaking in the Treasuries +260bp area a couple of days after the mandate was announced.

As the supply failed to materialize, though, investors started to rebuild their positions and spreads tightened back to around 220bp, touching as tight as 210bp last week. Yet, yields have not changed, remaining in the 4.4%-4.5% range.

With Indonesia's own 2021s trading at a spread in the 153bp ballpark, just 20bp wide of their all-time tights, it does not seem like there is much room for Pertamina to tighten further, especially since the company's spread to the sovereign has historically ranged around the 100bp area.

So by dragging its feet and waiting for Treasuries to return to record low yields, Pertamina may be missing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lock-in long-term funding at yields that the US government itself paid just six years ago.

And yet, bankers say the company does not seem in a hurry. "They are not watching the screens as we are, so they don't really see it," said a DCM banker not mandated for the deal.

Pertamina is not alone. Several high-grade deals are all set to go in Asia, but bankers say issuers want to make sure they get the very best yield.

If it is hard for a banker who has already clinched a mandate to convince an issuer that now is the time to go, what can be said of originators, who are dealing with borrowers who are still uncertain if they will even issue bonds or not.

Bankers are already complaining that returning to clients they have visited just a month ago is painful. If savvy issuers keep thinking the best deal is still not in hand, those that do not follow the market closely have a hard time believing that they already have to pay some 30bp more in yield to do a bond.

But as with anyone trying to time the market, their reluctance may yet prove costly. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Julian Baker)