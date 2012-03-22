SINGAPORE, March 22 (IFR) - DCM bankers in Asia are finding
mixed blessings from the recent spike in US Treasury yields. On
the one hand, they are hoping the moves may speed up the
issuance plans of some of the region's blue-chip credits. At the
same time, however, originators now have to explain to potential
borrowers that the nominal yield they need to pay on any new
issue will be higher.
10-year Treasury yields have jumped from 1.79% at the end of
January, hitting a peak of over 2.37% earlier this week. In
fact, only twice in history have benchmark yields at the tenor
been below that January trough, and both times were in 2011 -
during the height of the Greek crisis, and after the rating
downgrade of the US. At this time last year, yields were 3.4%,
and five years ago they were at 4.6%.
It was no wonder that February saw a slew of issuance from
savvy Hong Kong borrowers, who noticed that demand and
risk-appetites were strong while US Treasuries were yielding
near record lows. They basically seem to have read the top of
the market and jumped on it.
"US Treasury yields can't go any lower," said a DCM banker.
"Hopefully this sudden spike in yield will prompt issuers to
change their perspective and tap bond markets sooner," he added.
However, the end of the bull market in US Treasuries has
been called so frequently in the past couple of years that some
blue-chip names are skeptical this time around.
"Investors are desperate for the Pertaminas to come to
market, but getting them to issue is another story," said a
senior DCM banker in Hong Kong, referring to Indonesia's
state-owned oil company.
Pertamina's case is testimony to the excessive confidence
issuers seem to have right now. The company has mandated
Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC to lead a dollar deal. In late
February, when word surfaced that the company had an RFP out,
spreads on its outstanding 2021 deal spiked, peaking in the
Treasuries +260bp area a couple of days after the mandate was
announced.
As the supply failed to materialize, though, investors
started to rebuild their positions and spreads tightened back to
around 220bp, touching as tight as 210bp last week. Yet, yields
have not changed, remaining in the 4.4%-4.5% range.
With Indonesia's own 2021s trading at a spread in the 153bp
ballpark, just 20bp wide of their all-time tights, it does not
seem like there is much room for Pertamina to tighten further,
especially since the company's spread to the sovereign has
historically ranged around the 100bp area.
So by dragging its feet and waiting for Treasuries to return
to record low yields, Pertamina may be missing a
once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lock-in long-term funding at
yields that the US government itself paid just six years ago.
And yet, bankers say the company does not seem in a hurry.
"They are not watching the screens as we are, so they don't
really see it," said a DCM banker not mandated for the deal.
Pertamina is not alone. Several high-grade deals are all set
to go in Asia, but bankers say issuers want to make sure they
get the very best yield.
If it is hard for a banker who has already clinched a
mandate to convince an issuer that now is the time to go, what
can be said of originators, who are dealing with borrowers who
are still uncertain if they will even issue bonds or not.
Bankers are already complaining that returning to clients
they have visited just a month ago is painful. If savvy issuers
keep thinking the best deal is still not in hand, those that do
not follow the market closely have a hard time believing that
they already have to pay some 30bp more in yield to do a bond.
But as with anyone trying to time the market, their
reluctance may yet prove costly.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Julian Baker)