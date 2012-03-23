WARSAW, March 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
T-BILLS SUPPLY
Poland to provide details about its Monday tender of 52-week
treasury bills. (1400)
KGHM
The copper miner is close to reaching a deal with its
workers to raise their average wage by 2.1 percent, writes
Rzeczpospolita.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX