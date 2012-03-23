(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, March 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's centrist coalition government holds meeting at
0730 GMT.
ROMANIA HAS SOME LIMITED ROOM TO EASE AUSTERITY-IMF
Romania's centrist coalition government has some limited
room to ease austerity by raising public sector wages or cutting
a minor tax while still maintaining its fiscal deficit target,
the IMF's mission chief said on Thursday.
ROMANIA SELLS 1 BLN LEI IN 5-YR TBONDS
Romania sold a planned 1 billion lei ($301.57 million) in
5-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted
yield at 6.16 percent, from 6.29 percent at a previous March 15
tender, central bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS
Corporate conversions of Czech crown profits and a split in
Poland's coalition government drew investors' attention on
Thursday as markets fell across central and eastern Europe after
a bearish set of data from Germany and the broader euro zone.
ECONOMIC GROWTH
Romania's economy is expected to grow 1.7 percent this year,
according to the national forecast committee.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
The government expects growth of 1.5-2 percent for the whole
of 2012.
POWER HOLDING
Romania has merged state-owned lignite-fired power producers
Turceni, Rovinari and Craiova with the national lignite company
SNLO, creating an integrated holding, part of wider reforms in
the energy sector, the economy ministry said. Power holding
Oltenia will start operating from May.
BLACK SEA OIL EXPLORATION
Romania's agency for mineral resources approved a concession
agreement for oil exploration of a 1,000 square kilometers
offshore block in the Black Sea with the local unit of Canada's
Sterling Resources.
Sterling will take 40 percent in the Muridava exploration
concession, with UK's Melrose Resources holding another 40
percent, and Romanian Petromar Resources another 20 percent.
Agerpres
BRD
Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, holds general shareholders
meeting on April 26.
Shareholders will vote on a proposal of the managing board
to name Alexandre Maymat as new CEO of the bank as of May 1.
Maymat will replace Guy Poupet as chairman and CEO, the company
said in a statement.
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------