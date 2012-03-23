LONDON, March 23 European shares reverse early gains in thin, nervous trade, with investors rattled by underlying concerns about global growth.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.2 percent at 1,077.51 by 0946 GMT, taking its weekly drop to 2.6 percent.

Market sentiment was dealt its latest blow by data on Thursday showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone, which put paid to investors' recent optimistic view of the economy after a string of encouraging U.S. data releases.

"It's difficult to see where the near-term upside is going to come from at the moment. We're just seeing money being taken off the table to reduce risk," Manoj Ladwa, trader at ETX Capital, said.

Safe-haven German Bund futures erased the day's small losses to hit a session high of 137.17, 8 ticks higher on the day. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)