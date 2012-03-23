LISBON, March 23 Portugal's government launched 19 mining concessions on Friday, worth an initial investment of 150 million euros ($199 million), the economy ministry said.

The concessions cover prospects for copper, gold, silver, zinc, tin and wolfram, and follow 10, three-year mining concessions signed last year.

Portugal, one of Europe's largest copper producers, is eager to boost mining as its economy suffers its worst recession in decades due to a crippling debt crisis.

The country has launched sweeping austerity measures under the terms of a 78-billion euro bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

