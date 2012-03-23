LISBON, March 23 Portugal's government launched
19 mining concessions on Friday, worth an initial investment of
150 million euros ($199 million), the economy ministry said.
The concessions cover prospects for copper, gold, silver,
zinc, tin and wolfram, and follow 10, three-year mining
concessions signed last year.
Portugal, one of Europe's largest copper producers, is eager
to boost mining as its economy suffers its worst recession in
decades due to a crippling debt crisis.
The country has launched sweeping austerity measures under
the terms of a 78-billion euro bailout by the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
