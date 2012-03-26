The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY DEBT
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti believes that the bigger
the lending capacity of the euro zone's bailout funds, the
better, though the scheme must also be realistic, Japan's Nikkei
business daily reported on Sunday.
Italy's biggest labour union threatened on Saturday to step
up strikes to protest against plans to open up the job market
that the government says will encourage investment but critics
say will fail to boost employment and the
economy.
Monti opted on Friday not to rush a heavily contested labour
reform through parliament after running into strong resistance
from unions and a key ally supporting his government.
Monti expressed concern about Spain's public finances on
Saturday and said it would not take much to reignite the euro
zone debt crisis and revive the risk of it spreading to
Italy.
The Treasury said on Friday that more than 83 percent of
orders for the new 2016 inflation-linked BTP bond aimed at
retail investors it sold last week were worth less than 50,000
euros each.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The top investor in the bank said on Saturday it had sold an
8.2 percent stake in Italy's No.3 lender, raising around 339
million euros and boosting chances of keeping creditors at bay.
The Aleotti family may consider raising its 4 percent stake
in the bank in the future, but such a move has not been planned,
entrepreneur Lucia Aleotti was quoted as saying in Il Sole 24
Ore on Sunday.
* Monte dei Paschi has mandated Mediobanca to assess possible
buyers for 122 branches of its Biverbanca unit, Corriere della
Sera said on Monday, citing Popolare Vicenza, UBI,
Veneto Banca and Banca Carige as interested parties.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
Impairment tests on Fondiaria-SAI could value the insurer
3-3.5 euros a share, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. A
final assessment will b e ready early this week to allow a
Premafin board on March 30 to set the price of a capital
increase based also on the insurer's valuation.
Premafin would like Fondiaria-SAI shares to be valued 4
euros each while Unipol believes a price of 1.5 euros is more
realistic, La Stampa reported quoting financial sources.
Fondiaria's board meets on Monday to approve 2011 results
following requests for clarifications from market regulator
Consob and shareholder Amber Capital.
A2A
Management Board Chairman Giuseppe Sala told Saturday's
Corriere della Sera that municipality shareholders should
consider cutting their stake in the utility below 51 percent to
bring in other institutional shareholders such as foundations
and allow it to grow.
GENERALI
The insurer is set to introduce age limits for its top
management and board members, several newspapers reported on
Saturday.
* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, CAIRO
Telecom Italia Media could sell around 25 percent of its
capital, with Cairo Communication mentioned as a possible
partner for the owner of the La7 television channel, Corriere
economia said on Monday.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Alberto Cappellini, chief executive of the directory
publisher which he recently steered through a key debt
restructuring deal, died on Saturday at the age of 52 after a
heart attack during a bicycle ride.
* SAFILO
The company iss et to buy Polaroid Eyewear by the end of the
month, La Repubblica said in its Affari e Finanza section.
* RICHARD GINORI
Trading in shares and warrants is suspended pending a
statement, Borsa Italiana said on its website on Monday.
