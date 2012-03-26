BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
BUCHAREST, March 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.
MONEY SUPPLY
Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply data for February.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 300 million lei ($91.02 million) in six-month treasury bills.
FOUR FOREIGN FIRMS BID FOR ROMANIAN COPPER MINE
Romania received four bids for its biggest copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, and will sell the company in an auction on March 26, the economy ministry said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European currencies inched higher to the euro on Friday, recovering earlier losses as the single currency also bounced back, while Hungarian debt yields were at two-month highs after Budapest said it could tap foreign markets before securing a financial aid deal.
TRANSELECTRICA
Investors have bid 47.7 percent of the offer of a 15 percent stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica . The offer started on March 14 and runs until March 27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
BRD
Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, plans to sell bonds worth a total 3 billion euros ($3.98 billion) with maturities of up to 10 years by 2015. Ziarul Financiar, Page 6
