WARSAW, March 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hour):

LOTOS

Poland's second-biggest oil refiner is not planning on floating its upstream arm Petrobaltic on the Warsaw bourse, Mariusz Machajewski, deputy financial director of Lotos, told daily Parkiet in an interview. He also said Lotos would start drilling for shale gas in Lithuania this year.

FX EXCHANGE

The finance ministry may start buying euros for zlotys mostly from the central bank, starting in the second quarter, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote without naming sources or statements.

The central bank has been traditionally the main partner for currency exchange for the finance ministry. However, the finance ministry has been more active on the FX market since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, treating it as a way to help strengthen the zloty currency. Buying euros from the central bank has no impact on the spot market.

DEBT

Poland offers 1.0-3.0 billion zlotys in 52-week treasury bills at a tender on Monday at 1000 GMT.

RATES

Poland's central bank probably won't cut interest rates because the economic slowdown will not be strong, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Anna Zielinska-Glebocka told daily Rzeczpospolita.

Another central banker, Adam Glapinski, was quoted as saying by agency PAP that April would be a good moment to raise interest rates

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX