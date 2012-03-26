WARSAW, March 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hour):
LOTOS
Poland's second-biggest oil refiner is not planning on
floating its upstream arm Petrobaltic on the Warsaw bourse,
Mariusz Machajewski, deputy financial director of Lotos, told
daily Parkiet in an interview. He also said Lotos would start
drilling for shale gas in Lithuania this year.
FX EXCHANGE
The finance ministry may start buying euros for zlotys
mostly from the central bank, starting in the second quarter,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote without naming sources or
statements.
The central bank has been traditionally the main partner for
currency exchange for the finance ministry. However, the finance
ministry has been more active on the FX market since the
collapse of Lehman Brothers, treating it as a way to help
strengthen the zloty currency. Buying euros from the central
bank has no impact on the spot market.
DEBT
Poland offers 1.0-3.0 billion zlotys in 52-week treasury
bills at a tender on Monday at 1000 GMT.
RATES
Poland's central bank probably won't cut interest rates
because the economic slowdown will not be strong, Monetary
Policy Council (MPC) member Anna Zielinska-Glebocka told daily
Rzeczpospolita.
Another central banker, Adam Glapinski, was quoted as saying
by agency PAP that April would be a good moment to raise
interest rates
