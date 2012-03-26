BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, has mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale CIB, and UniCredit to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe starting this week, a lead on the deal told IFR on Monday.
A capital market transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, the lead added.
Slovenia is rated A2 outlook Negative/A+ outlook Negative/A outlook Negative, by Moody's, S&P and Fitch respectively.
(Reporting by Josie Cox, editing by Alex Chambers)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.