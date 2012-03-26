March 26 Some 100 million cellphones using Near-field Communication (NFC) technology will be sold this year, with sales more than tripling from a year ago, research firm Berg Insight said on Monday.

Handset vendors released more than 40 NFC-enabled models in 2011, hoping to tap emerging market for mobile payments.

NFC enables data to be exchanged wirelessly over distances of a few centimetres, meaning mobile phones can be used to pay for goods, store electronic tickets, download music and swap photos and business cards.

Berg Insight said it expects the global market for NFC phones to grow to 700 million phones in 2016 from 30 million in 2011.

NXP Semiconductor is the leading manufacturer of NFC chips, while also Inside Secure (INSD.PA) has won some deals

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +358 40840 6235)) Keywords: SMARTPHONES NFC/RESEARCH

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.