BUCHAREST, March 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting from 0630 GMT.

* The government plans to approve a decree to convert into shares a debt that state-owned railway company CFR has to the state budget.

ROMANIA RUNS JAN/FEB BUDGET DEFICIT OF 0.4 PCT/GDP

Romania ran a budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in January and February, the finance ministry said on Monday.

ROMANIA SELLS 300 MLN LEI IN 6-MO T-BILLS

Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($91 million) in six-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.06 percent, from 5.22 percent at a previous Feb. 27 tender, central bank data showed.

TABLE-ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 0.5 M/M IN FEBRUARY

ROMANIA SELLS COPPER MINE TO CANADIAN GROUP

Romania sold its biggest copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, to Canada's Roman Copper Corp. for 200.8 million euros ($266 million) in a step forward for a long-delayed privatisation programme, the economy ministry said on Friday.

TRANSELECTRICA

Investors have so far bid 55.21 percent of the offer of a 15 percent stake listing in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica. The offer started on March 14 and runs until today, March 27. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

MOODY'S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON HIDROELECTRICA TO NEGATIVE

CEE MARKETS

The zloty led gains in central Europe on Monday after strong retail data boosted the case for higher Polish interest rates, while a rise in German business confidence eased nerves over the region's slowdown and bucked up currencies and stocks.

RETAIL

Retailer Cora plans to invest 120 million euros ($159.91 million) this year in Romania. Half of the money will go into opening three new stores and the rest into buying land for ore development. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

RAIFFEISEN BANK

Raiffeisen Bank recorded a net profit of 96 million euros in 2011 in Romania, up 16 percent from 2010.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

LOCAL TAXES

The government may approve a plan to raise local property taxes by 16.05 percent from next year, indexing taxes to inflation of the past three years.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8

