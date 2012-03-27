PARIS, March 27 French investment group Bollore is set to increase its stake in Vivendi further but has no intention of playing a role in the group's governance, financial daily Les Echos reported.

Chief Executive Vincent Bollore last week said he would hold 3.5 to 4 percent of the media and telecoms group, above the 3 percent expected on completion of a deal with Vivendi, hinting he was to buy more shares in the group, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In December, Bollore sold free TV channels Direct 8 and Direct Star to Vivendi's Canal+ pay-TV unit for 22.4 million Vivendi shares, in addition to the 13.6 million it already owned. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)