By Victoria Howley and Naomi O’Leary

LONDON, March 27 Global mining groups selling non-core assets are likely to drive mergers and acquisitions in the industry, senior bankers said at the Reuters Mining and Metals Summit, a trend exemplified by Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX) retreat on Tuesday from the diamond business.

The world's third largest miner has effectively invited bids for its diamond business, worth around $1.2 billion, as it looks to focus on more profitable commodities like copper and iron ore. [ID:nL3E8ER0CM]

"I think there is likely to be an increase in divestments as these big companies restructure and I think that is likely to be a story soon, a lot of M&A. I see that growing absolutely," said Mark Echlin, co-head of the global industrials group at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, speaking at the London leg of the summit.

Tom Massey, who heads Citigroup's (C.N) metals and mining and chemicals investment banking teams for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said that the next wave of mining M&A was about 18 months away.

"We observe a fair amount of debate among clients about whether to move forward in this (volatile) environment," he said. "Sitting out periods of volatility could have a negative long-term effect in terms of your ability to secure the right assets," he said.

The best assets, so-called tier one assets, have been shrinking in number and those remaining command a high premium in an environment of rising costs, Massey said.

A flurry of announcements in the last six months led by commodity trader Glencore's (GLEN.L) takeover of mining group Xstrata XTA.L has helped to keep mining M&A much healthier than the global market.

Worldwide M&A dropped to $416 billion in the first quarter of 2012 from $737 billion a year ago, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data, as the euro-zone debt crisis and concerns over economic growth took their toll.

The metals and mining industry saw its second busiest year on record last year, however, with 3,263 deals worth $222.9 billion, representing 15.7 percent of the overall M&A market.

David Hammond, global head of metals and mining at Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said the recent momentum and emergence of large strategic transactions "would provoke others to think about their destiny."

He said mining companies were getting some of the most attractive rates ever in the debt capital markets, a factor that is also bodes well for M&A.

"Even amongst the bank community there’s still significant bank capital available to the major miner companies," Hammond said.

With an enterprise value of $49 billion, the merger of Glencore and Xstrata accounted for more than a tenth of global M&A in the first quarter and would be the biggest ever deal in the mining sector, just topping Rio Tinto's $43 billion takeover of Alcan in 2007.

