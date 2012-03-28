WARSAW, March 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
SHALE GAS TAX
Poland's Environment Ministry will present shale gas tax in
April, Deputy Environment Minister Piotr Wozniak was quoted by
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna as saying. The minister also said the tax
burden would not be large.
KGHM PROFIT
Polish copper miner KGHM expects its 2012 net profit to be
at 3.8 billion zlotys.
POWER SECTOR
Poland will opt for a stock market flotation of its stakes
in several power companies, prompting fears of an oversupply of
utility stocks on the Warsaw bourse.
