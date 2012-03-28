WARSAW, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

SHALE GAS TAX

Poland's Environment Ministry will present shale gas tax in April, Deputy Environment Minister Piotr Wozniak was quoted by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna as saying. The minister also said the tax burden would not be large.

KGHM PROFIT

Polish copper miner KGHM expects its 2012 net profit to be at 3.8 billion zlotys.

POWER SECTOR

Poland will opt for a stock market flotation of its stakes in several power companies, prompting fears of an oversupply of utility stocks on the Warsaw bourse.

