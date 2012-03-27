(For other news from Reuters Mining and Metals Summit, click here)

* RUSAL sees Alu prices at $2,200-$2,400/t in 2012

* Says prefer to increase cash on hands vs to pay dividends now

* Says don't have offers for stake in Norilsk nickel now

LONDON/MOSCOW, March 27 RUSAL (0486.HK), the world's biggest aluminium producer, does not have an offer for its 25 percent stake in Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), a senior executive at RUSAL said on Tuesday. "We are not aware of any negotiations. As of today we don't have any offers from anyone for this stake," RUSAL's Head of Equity and Corporate Development Oleg Mukhamedshin said at the Reuters Mining and Metals Summit held at Reuters offices in London.

RUSAL's largest shareholder Oleg Deripaska, who is also the CEO of RUSAL, is ready to buy the blocking stake in Norilsk to resolve a shareholder dispute at RUSAL. [ID:nL6E8EQ0QX]

Deripaska is seeking a way out of a row with minority shareholder Viktor Vekselberg, who quit as RUSAL's chairman two weeks ago saying the firm was in "deep crisis" and overburdened with debt, some analysts said.

RUSAL bought the holding in Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest miner of nickel and palladium, for an estimated $14 billion at the top of the market in 2008, and the company is still carrying an about $11 billion debt burden as a result.

RUSAL remains hobbled by debt as a further round of sector consolidation is being kicked off by Glencore's (GLEN.L) proposed $37 billion merger with Xstrata XTA.L. Glencore has a minority stake in RUSAL and markets a large share of its output.

Deripaska said in March RUSAL concluded a long-term aluminium contract with Glencore at the end of 2011.

A source familiar with the aluminium contract details told Reuters earlier that Rusal will increase its marketing exposure to Glencore, selling up to 50 percent of its metal exports through the trading house within six years.

Aluminium is a key metal for industries ranging from auto production to construction and it is one of many materials in demand as the Chinese economy continues to grow.

RUSAL expects to sell 30 percent of exported metal through Glencore this year, or about 1.4 million tonnes, the source said earlier.

GOOD PARTNERS

Mukhamedshin said that metal was sold under the Glencore contract at market prices and the deal passed RUSAL's board of directors.

"We think it is good to have Glencore as a shareholder ... we are good partners for a long term," he said, adding RUSAL also sells alumina to Glencore and buys oil products from the trader.

RUSAL, which clamped down on costs after the 2008 debt crunch sent prices into a tailspin, reduced cash costs to $1,950 per tonne by the end of last year, he said, and with prices hovering near $2,200, it is accumulating cash, he said.

Benchmark three-month aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 have risen about 8 percent so far this year and fetched $2,186 per tonne at 1520 GMT on Tuesday.

“The market is very uncertain ... and in terms of cash flow management it’s better to increase cash than to pay dividends in the short term. But we can reconsider it subject to aluminium price movements.”

Prices could rise to around $2,200 to $2,400 per tonne this year, Mukhamedshin said.

Aluminium prices ended last year near 18-month lows on concerns about economic weakness and oversupply, prompting top U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa (AA.N) to cut capacity.

Rusal is also considering shutting down up to 6 percent of capacity within the next 18 months as its two new-build smelters in Siberia prepare to produce their first metal.

It produced just over 4 million tonnes of primary aluminium last year.

