MILAN, March 27 Outgoing UniCredit Chairman Dieter Rampl will resign from the board of Italy's biggest bank on April 19 but will stay on as UniCredit representative on the board of investment bank Mediobanca.

Rampl, who used to head HVB before it was taken over by UniCredit, had announced earlier this year he would resign from the bank in May. UniCredit is the top investor in Mediobanca. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)