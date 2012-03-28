(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

TRANSELECTRICA

* Results on the sale of a 15 percent stake the government holds in power grid operator Transelectrica are expected on Wednesday.

* The government raised about 37.6 million euros ($50.09 million) for the 15 percent stake in Transelectrica, daily newspaper Ziarul Financiar said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

* Transelectrica expects to earn a 40 million lei ($12.19 million) net profit this year, down from 90.2 million lei it reported in 2011. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

ROMANIA SELLS STAKE IN POWER GRID OPERATOR

Bids for a 15 percent stake in Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica have passed the minimum threshold of 70 percent, stock exchange data showed on Tuesday, meaning a sale will go ahead.

ROMANIA JAILS LAWMAKER FOR CORRUPTION

Romania jailed a serving lawmaker for the first time on Tuesday, an indication the southeast European country is getting more serious about cracking down on graft after pressure from Brussels.

CEE MARKETS

Poland's zloty fell on Tuesday, underperforming other currencies in the central European region, after Poland's central bank governor poured cold water on speculation that it may tighten its rate policy in the months ahead.

ECONOMIC GROWTH, IMF MISSION

* Romania can meet a 1.5-2 percent economic growth target for this year, Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said.

* The International Monetary Fund will begin a mission to review Romania's precautionary stand-by arrangement from April 24, Dragoi said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

PRIVATIZATIONS

The subscription period for a 15 percent stake the government holds in gas pipeline operator Transgaz could start in June, said Florin Vladan, head of the economy ministry's privatization department.

Romania plans to hold an auction to sell its majority stake in chemicals firm Oltchim on May 31, Vladan said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

ELECTRICA

The government decided to start procedures to list 15 percent stakes in three local branches of power distributor Electrica, government spokesman Dan Suciu said.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 9

NO CONFIDENCE MOTION

Opposition Social Liberal Union plans to file a no confidence motion against the government after it approved creating a Hungarian language teaching branch at a medicine and pharmacy university in Targu-Mures, opposition leader Victor Ponta said. Jurnalul National, Page 4

