TRANSELECTRICA
* Results on the sale of a 15 percent stake the government
holds in power grid operator Transelectrica are expected on
Wednesday.
* The government raised about 37.6 million euros ($50.09
million) for the 15 percent stake in Transelectrica, daily
newspaper Ziarul Financiar said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
* Transelectrica expects to earn a 40 million lei ($12.19
million) net profit this year, down from 90.2 million lei it
reported in 2011. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
ROMANIA SELLS STAKE IN POWER GRID OPERATOR
Bids for a 15 percent stake in Romanian power grid operator
Transelectrica have passed the minimum threshold of
70 percent, stock exchange data showed on Tuesday, meaning a
sale will go ahead.
ROMANIA JAILS LAWMAKER FOR CORRUPTION
Romania jailed a serving lawmaker for the first time on
Tuesday, an indication the southeast European country is getting
more serious about cracking down on graft after pressure from
Brussels.
CEE MARKETS
Poland's zloty fell on Tuesday, underperforming other
currencies in the central European region, after Poland's
central bank governor poured cold water on speculation that it
may tighten its rate policy in the months ahead.
ECONOMIC GROWTH, IMF MISSION
* Romania can meet a 1.5-2 percent economic growth target
for this year, Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said.
* The International Monetary Fund will begin a mission to
review Romania's precautionary stand-by arrangement from April
24, Dragoi said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
PRIVATIZATIONS
The subscription period for a 15 percent stake the
government holds in gas pipeline operator Transgaz
could start in June, said Florin Vladan, head of the economy
ministry's privatization department.
Romania plans to hold an auction to sell its majority stake
in chemicals firm Oltchim on May 31, Vladan said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
ELECTRICA
The government decided to start procedures to list 15
percent stakes in three local branches of power distributor
Electrica, government spokesman Dan Suciu said.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 9
NO CONFIDENCE MOTION
Opposition Social Liberal Union plans to file a no
confidence motion against the government after it approved
creating a Hungarian language teaching branch at a medicine and
pharmacy university in Targu-Mures, opposition leader Victor
Ponta said. Jurnalul National, Page 4
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
($1 = 3.2814 Romanian lei)