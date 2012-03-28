DUBAI, March 28 Dubai's ship building unit Drydocks World will ask its syndicated lenders to sign a lock-up agreement over coming days and is confident it can secure their support by April 2, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Dubai World unit is in negotiations to restructure a $2.2 billion loan facility in an effort to put an end to long-drawn and complex debt talks.

The firms debt restructuring, initially expected to be completed by April last year, has dragged on as the presence of hedge funds and a lack of government support curbed prospects of an amicable deal. (Reporting By Nour Merza; Editing by Praveen Menon)