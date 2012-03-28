DUBAI, March 28 Dubai's ship building unit
Drydocks World will ask its syndicated lenders to sign a lock-up
agreement over coming days and is confident it can secure their
support by April 2, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The Dubai World unit is in negotiations to
restructure a $2.2 billion loan facility in an effort to put an
end to long-drawn and complex debt talks.
The firms debt restructuring, initially expected to be
completed by April last year, has dragged on as the presence of
hedge funds and a lack of government support curbed prospects of
an amicable deal.
(Reporting By Nour Merza; Editing by Praveen Menon)