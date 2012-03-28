(Adds quote, background)
DUBAI, March 28 Dubai's ship building unit
Drydocks World will ask its syndicated lenders to sign a lock-up
agreement over the coming days and is confident it can secure
their support by April 2, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The Dubai World unit is in negotiations to
restructure a $2.2 billion loan facility in an effort to put an
end to long-drawn and complex debt talks.
Earlier this month, Drydocks proposed repaying creditors in
five years and said it was seeking more working capital.
"Over the coming days the Group's syndicated facility
lenders will be asked to sign up to the lock-up agreement and
hence formally confirm their support for the Group's proposals,"
Khamis Juma Buamim, chairman of Drydocks World said in the
statement.
Drydocks World's debt restructuring, initially expected to
be completed by April last year, has dragged on as the presence
of hedge funds and a lack of government support curbed prospects
of an amicable deal.
The firm's debts stem from a multibillion-dollar loan it
took out to fund expansion in Singapore. Its major ship and rig
building facilities are in southeast Asian countries such as
Singapore and Indonesia.
(Reporting By Nour Merza; Editing by Praveen Menon)