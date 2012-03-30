WARSAW, March 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ASSECO POLAND

Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software maker, will issue between 5.68 and 6.1 million shares to owners of Asseco Central Europe to delist its subsidiary, Asseco Poland said on Friday in plans for its shareholders meeting.

CIECH

Chinese chemical company Wanhua is considering purchasing assets from Polish chemical maker Ciech, the Parkiet daily reported on Friday without naming its sources. Wanhua is interested in buying Ciech's facility for producing TDI, a chemical component used for making foams for the auto and funrniture industry.

TPSA

Poland's biggest telecoms operator TPSA plans to switch to the Orange brand of parent France Telecom for all its services before Poland co-hosts the Euro 2012 soccer championships, its chief executive said on Thursday.

EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest 332 million zlotys ($106 million) in the Polish unit of Banco Santander as part of the unit's tie-up with smaller rival Kredyt Bank.

LUX-MED

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners is looking for buyers for its healthcare company Lux-Med, Puls Biznesu daily reported on Friday without naming its sources.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry will give details of a debt supply for the second quarter.

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

Poland's central bank will publish households' inflation expectations for March at 1200 GMT.

