The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ENI
Eni has agreed to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion)
stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia in phases as it
moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and
gas development.
TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's biggest telecom player Telecom Italia
posted a 2011 net loss of 4.726 billion euros, after a 7.3
billion euro goodwill write-down on its domestic business due to
a worsening of the economic prospects.
FIAT
Fiat will not leave Italy, the group's CEO Sergio Marchionne
was cited as saying by the online Canadian publication Tandem.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
The troubled Italian insurer said on Thursday that
comparisons of its financial situation with that of well-known
companies that have faced bankruptcy was hurting its shares.
In a statement on Friday Unipol and Premafin said their
merger agreement foresees that Unipol, once it takes control of
Premafin, will not propose any form of legal action against
current managers and auditors at Premafin-Fondiaria in office in
the period 2007-2011.
* BANCO POPOLARE
In the letter sent shareholders ahead of the shareholder
meeting the bank's CEO expressed optimism on returning to a
dividend payment, several papers said.
BENETTON
The Benetton family holding buyout offer of minority
shareholders to delist the clothing retailer ends on Friday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................