(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, March 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
PRIME MINISTER
Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu is expected to meet
European Commission Secretary-General Catherine Day on Friday.
ROMANIA CUTS RATES AGAIN AS ECONOMY STRUGGLES
Romania's central bank cut interest rates for the fourth
time in a row to a record low of 5.25 percent on Thursday,
taking advantage of slowing inflation to lend a helping hand to
a fragile economy.
ROMANIAN LEU IN EQUILIBRIUM AREA - CBANK HEAD
Romania's leu currency, which hit a 21-month low
earlier this month, is in an "equilibrium area", central bank
head said on Thursday.
ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 4.25 BLN LEI DEBT IN APRIL
Romania aims to sell 4.25 billion lei in leu-denominated
debt in April, less than 7.9 billion lei it issued in March, the
finance ministry said on Thursday.
POVERTY DRIVES CENTRAL EUROPE'S GREAT EXODUS
Maria Ene's traditional white house on a muddy, unnamed
Romanian street doesn't have running water, but it does have two
satellite dishes sprouting from its fence.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets fell across the board on Thursday,
joining a bearish tone in European markets as Romania's central
bank cut interest rates to record lows and the Czech bank
continued to keep them on hold at their lowest levels ever.
BANCA TRANSILVANIA
Romanian lender Banca Transilvania estimates a
gross profit of 334.7 million lei ($101.32 million) for this
year, up 20 percent from 2011, under international accounting
standards. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
HEALTH REFORM
A new health reform bill could be ready in June, deputy
health minister Vasile Cepoi said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 19
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 3.3034 Romanian lei)