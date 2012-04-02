WARSAW, April 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT +2 hours):
PMI
Poland's manufacturing sector PMI data is due at 0700 GMT.
Analysts expect business conditions to have worsened in March,
with the PMI falling to 49.65 points and indicating the sector
is contracting.
REFERENDUM
Poland's parliament rejected the opposition's proposal to
hold a nation-wide referendum on whether to raise the retirement
age.
DEBT
Poland's public debt stood at 53.5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) in 2011 under Polish methodology, a touch better
than previously expected, daily Parkiet reported on Saturday,
without giving any sources.
UTILITIES
Seven bidders have offered to build Elektrownia Polnoc, a 12
billion to 15 billion zloty ($3.9-$4.8 billion) coal-fired power
plant in the north of Poland, the would-be plant said on its
website on Friday.
PGE
French nuclear reactor builder Areva eyes
cooperation with Poland's top utility PGE on local renewal
energy projects, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, quoting
Areva official Ruben Lazo.
PBG
Polish builder PBG eyes a possible sale of its housing unit
PBG Dom, daily Parkiet reported, quoting PBG spokeswoman Kinga
Banaszak-Filipiak.
ASSECO
Polish software maker Asseco Poland may prolong its call for
shares at its local rival Sygnity by two weeks to
April 10, daily Parkiet reported.
