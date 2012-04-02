UPDATE 2-BAT looks to double its vaping markets
2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct
BUCHAREST, April 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign exchange reserves data for March.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 750 million lei ($227.68 million) in 2-year treasury bonds.
CEE MARKETS
Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty looked set to end March with their biggest quarterly gains versus the euro in years, despite an emerging European rally losing steam on economic concerns and unease over Budapest's slow progress in getting aid.
ASAHI CLOSING IN ON $3 BLN STARBEV DEAL - SOURCES
Japanese brewer Asahi is finalising the purchase of eastern European brewer StarBev from private equity owner CVC Capital Partners in a deal likely to be worth around $ 3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
DACIA
Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, stopped production at its Mioveni factory on March 30 and April 2 due to a drop in car orders. Ziarul Financiar, Page 16
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.
