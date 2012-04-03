WARSAW, April 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN ORLEN

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen plans to increase its shale gas exploration efforts in Poland and drill up to six vertical wells and two horizontal wells this year, the company's chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATES

Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its two-day interest rate sitting. The Council will announce its decision on Wednesday and analysts polled by Reuters are unanimous the MPC will leave the key rate flat at 4.50 percent.

PARLIAMENTARY MAJORITY

Two members of Parliament from the ruling centrist Civic Platform decided to join the anti-clerical and socially liberal Palikot Movement, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. If the transfer is confirmed, it will mean that the majority of the ruling coalition will shrink to just 231 deputies out of the total 460.

ENERGA

Poland's utility Energa plans to float its subsidiary grid operator Energa-Operator, Energa's chief executive Miroslaw Bielinski told the Parkiet daily.

Bielinski also told the Rzeczpospolita daily that Energa plans to build a 900 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in the Polish city of Grudziadz, with the first 450 MW block of the plant ready by 2016.

SWITCH TENDER

The finance ministry will announce supply details for the Thursday's switch tender at 1300 GMT.

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL, MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA PBG

The three builders are among seven bidders seeking to build a 12 billion to 15 billion zlotys ($3.9-4.8 billion) coal-fired plant in the north of Poland.

