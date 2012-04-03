WARSAW, April 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen plans to increase
its shale gas exploration efforts in Poland and drill up to six
vertical wells and two horizontal wells this year, the company's
chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATES
Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts
its two-day interest rate sitting. The Council will announce its
decision on Wednesday and analysts polled by Reuters are
unanimous the MPC will leave the key rate flat at 4.50 percent.
PARLIAMENTARY MAJORITY
Two members of Parliament from the ruling centrist Civic
Platform decided to join the anti-clerical and socially liberal
Palikot Movement, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. If the
transfer is confirmed, it will mean that the majority of the
ruling coalition will shrink to just 231 deputies out of the
total 460.
ENERGA
Poland's utility Energa plans to float its subsidiary grid
operator Energa-Operator, Energa's chief executive Miroslaw
Bielinski told the Parkiet daily.
Bielinski also told the Rzeczpospolita daily that Energa
plans to build a 900 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in the
Polish city of Grudziadz, with the first 450 MW block of the
plant ready by 2016.
SWITCH TENDER
The finance ministry will announce supply details for the
Thursday's switch tender at 1300 GMT.
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL, MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA
PBG
The three builders are among seven bidders seeking to build
a 12 billion to 15 billion zlotys ($3.9-4.8 billion) coal-fired
plant in the north of Poland.
