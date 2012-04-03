The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* MEDIASET
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Tuesday it
had sold its entire stake in Dutch television producer Endemol.
RCS MEDIA GROUP
The main shareholders of the publisher of Italy's leading
daily Corriere della Sear will meet again on Wednesday morning
to discuss its list of new board candidates after failing to
find an agreement on Monday. Shareholders must submit a list of
candidates by Saturday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The foundation that controls the bank presented its
candidates for the bank's board. Among them is Alessandro
Profumo, the former Unicredit chief, as expected.
FIAT
Italian new car sales fell 26.7 percent in March as a car
transporter strike took its toll, making it increasingly likely
that Italy's car market will shrink for a fifth year in a row.
UNICREDIT
The foundation shareholders of UniCredit will
present their slate of candidates for the Italian bank's new
board on April 16, the last day possible, Marco Cammelli,
chairman of the Carimonte foundation, said on Monday.
* BANKS
Standard and Poor's said on Tuesday it expected Italian
banks' profitability to remain weak in the next few years,
leading most of them to adopt conservative dividend policies.
IPO
Brunello Cucinelli, the cashmere clothes house, is looking
to list on the Milan stock market on May 3 with a float of
around 30-33 percent, a source close to the situation said on
Monday. One-third will be new shares, the rest shares sold by
current shareholders.
