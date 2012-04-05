(Adds Onet item)
RATE HIKES SOON?
Poland's central bank signalled it would likely raise
interest rates soon because inflation is too high in a still
strong economy, surprising markets that had been betting on
unchanged borrowing costs until much later in the
year.
PKO BP CAUTIOUS ON DIVIDEND
Poland's top bank PKO BP adopted what it called a
"cautious" long-term dividend policy that would take into
account its capital ratios as demanded by the country's
financial regulator KNF, the lender said on
Wednesday.
ZE PAK
The Polish treasury holds talks with utility ZE PAK over the
sale of 85 percent in lignite coal mines in Patnow and Konin,
planning to sign the deal in the second quarter, daily
Rzeczpospolita quoted the treasury's spokeswoman as saying.
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG demanded lower prices for gas and
its transit from Germany's VNG, from which PGNiG buys
0.4 billion cubic metres of gas annually, or three percent of
Poland's needs, daily Parkiet reported.
KGHM
Polish copper miner KGHM reiterated it plans a dollar bond
issue to finance further expansion, daily Parkiet reported.
