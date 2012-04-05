(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, April 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei ($300.00 million) in 4-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIA NET WAGE RISES 4.1 PCT Y/Y IN FEB

The average net wage in Romania rose by 4.1 percent on the year to 1,472 lei ($450) in February and was up 0.3 percent from the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Wednesday.

ROMANIAN MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS

A median forecast of 14 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 2.5 percent year-on-year in March vs 2.6 percent in February. The monthly forecast is 0.5 percent.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies fell on Wednesday as appetite for risk waned on euro zone debt concerns and dimming chances of more U.S. central bank asset purchases, with the crown starting to feel pressure from rising political tensions in Prague.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Shareholders of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea approved a proposal to list the fund on the Warsaw bourse. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

COMPETITION COUNCIL

Romania's Competition Council started an investigation on bilateral contracts between energy traders and state-owned hydro power company Hidroelectrica. Jurnalul National, Page 10

