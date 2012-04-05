(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, April 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei ($300.00
million) in 4-year treasury bonds.
ROMANIA NET WAGE RISES 4.1 PCT Y/Y IN FEB
The average net wage in Romania rose by 4.1 percent on the
year to 1,472 lei ($450) in February and was up 0.3 percent from
the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on
Wednesday.
ROMANIAN MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS
A median forecast of 14 analysts polled by Reuters showed
Romanian inflation at 2.5 percent year-on-year in March vs
2.6 percent in February. The monthly forecast is 0.5 percent.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European currencies fell on Wednesday as appetite
for risk waned on euro zone debt concerns and dimming chances of
more U.S. central bank asset purchases, with the crown starting
to feel pressure from rising political tensions in Prague.
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Shareholders of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
approved a proposal to list the fund on the Warsaw
bourse. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
COMPETITION COUNCIL
Romania's Competition Council started an investigation on
bilateral contracts between energy traders and state-owned hydro
power company Hidroelectrica. Jurnalul National, Page 10
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 3.3333 Romanian lei)