Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama due to sign the Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meets with Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci. ** NICOSIA - Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos to visit Cyprus (to April 6). ** TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three cabinet ministers are to meet to discuss the possible restarts of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi plant in Fukui, western Japan. ** NEW YORK - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan briefs UN General Assembly on situation in Syria ahead of April 10 deadline for an end to the government's assault on opposition (1400).
TOKYO - U.S. Senator Jim Webb, chairman of the East Asia and Pacific Affairs subcommittee, holds a news conference (0700) to discuss North Korea's planned missile launch. ** PRAGUE - Czech President Vaclav Klaus meets with his Azerbaijan's counterpart Ilham Aliyev. ** ANKARA - Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha visits Turkey, meets President Abdullah Gul (1200) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (1600).
BISHKEK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan.
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the White House Forum on "Women in the Economy".
SATURDAY, APRIL 7
NINGBO, China - Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba holds annual tri-lateral meeting with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts (to April 8).
SUNDAY, APRIL 8
SOUTH OSSETIA - Presidential run-off elections in break-away region of Georgia.
NEW DELHI - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visits India and meets with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
JERUSALEM/ WEST BANK - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti visits Israel and Palestinian territories (to April 9).
BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to visit China (to April 11).
MONDAY, APRIL 9
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama holds a meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan (to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.
DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syria Government to partially implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy to Syria. ** MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem visits Russia.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11 ** SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.
TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan (to April 13). ** PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year budget plans to the Senate (1400). ** PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.