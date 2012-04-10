WARSAW, April 10 Here are news stories, press
BOND PLACEMENT
Poland may issue a small amount of Swiss franc-denominated
bonds as early as this month, and it is mulling a benchmark bond
issue either in dollars or euros before the summer, Deputy
Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill tells Reuters in an
interview.
SHALE GAS
Poland's recoverable shale gas reserves are likely higher
than the 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres estimate from
the Polish Geological Institute, Treasury Minister Mikolaj
Budzanowski tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna .
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi state oil firm Saudi Aramco may be interested in
purchasing a small equity stake in two Polish refiners PKN Orlen
and Lotos, writes Dziennik, citing an
unnamed source connected with the Polish foreign ministry.
GETIN NOBLE BANK
Polish lender Getting Noble Bank is considering a bond issue
worth at least 200 million zlotys ($62.58 million) to bring its
capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to 12 percent this year from 10
percent at end-2011, Chief Executive Krzysztof Rosinski tells
Parkiet.
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal may spin-off assets worth
80-100 million zlotys in the second quarter of this year to cut
its debt, Chief Executive Konrad Jaskola tells Parkiet.
