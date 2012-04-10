* New products to push growth rate above 20 pct

* Only 1-2 pct of visitors to websites buy

* LivePerson chat product has over 50 pct market share

By Tova Cohen

RA'ANANA, Israel, April 10 U.S.-Israeli chat software provider LivePerson Inc (LPSN.O) expects its new products to boost revenue in coming years by well above the 20 percent growth rate it forecasts for 2012.

LivePerson (LPSN.TA), whose Web-hosted software enables companies to communicate with Internet users via text-based chat and to analyse web discussions for marketing purposes, forecast revenue of $160 million to $165 million in 2012, up from $133 million in 2011. It expects adjusted earnings per share of 40-44 cents, up from 36 cents in 2011.

"Our core growth rate is in the mid-20s percent. I think new products can significantly impact those growth rates," Chief Executive Rob LoCascio told Reuters in an interview.

"About 5 percent of our sales in the fourth quarter came from new products, but this will grow, we've just started."

After releasing strong fourth-quarter results in February the company's shares surged 40 percent to a lifetime high of $17.57 on March 27. They closed at $15.94 on Monday.

Headquartered in New York, LivePerson moved its research and development to Israel after acquiring a competitor. Half its employees are now based in Israel. It also employs five Palestinian programmers in Ramallah.

Customers include Apple, Bank of America, AT&T, HSBC and Microsoft. Its core chat product, aimed at marketers to drive sales, monitors Internet users' behaviour and invites them to chat when they are having problems.

"The biggest problem for online marketers is the ability to convert traffic into sales. Only 1-2 percent of people visiting a website actually buy," LoCascio said, noting this compares with 10 percent of people who walk into a story and buy.

LivePerson has expanded its offering with three new products that it is banking on to boost revenue.

LP Marketer allows the company to target content and offer coupons online. LP Insight analyses chat transcripts for data to see what products people want, while Analyst Driven Engagement aids marketers in buying "keywords" on Google AdWords.

LivePerson also has third parties developing platforms such as mobile integration and connections to social media like Twitter. It has 20 customers using its mobile products.

"When you go on a website it’s not a personal experience. If we can make it personal, we can drive conversion," LoCascio said.

SHOPPING ONLINE AT WORK

LivePerson believes its core chat product has room to grow strongly given that younger consumers prefer chatting to picking up a phone and because people like to shop online at work.

"The majority of our chats are done in mid-afternoon at work. Instead of picking up the phone they are chatting and shopping, 11:00 to 3:00 are shopping times," LoCascio said.

LivePerson's chat product has a more than 50 percent market share. Competitors include a chat product offered by Oracle ORCL.O, which acquired two competitors of LivePerson, and web analytics from Adobe's (ADBE.O) Omniture.

Rami Rozen, an analyst at Israeli brokerage Harel Finance, initiated coverage of LivePerson on March 26 with an "outperform rating and $19 price target.

"The business chat and new applications will continue the growth trend in the next two years while preserving the profitable momentum," said Rozen, adding that the pricing takes into account an acquisition premium.

LoCascio does not plan on selling LivePerson, in which he owns 10 percent, though he believes its connections to customers would be valuable for a Google or Facebook type of firm.

"I want to grow this company. I think we have a lot of opportunity right now," he said. "We need to play this out."

