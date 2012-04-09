Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 9

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama meets Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama hosts the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. ** WASHINGTON - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses the "Brazil-U.S.: Partnership for the 21st Century Conference" hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (2100). ** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets U.S. Senators John McCain and Joe Lieberman (1400).

JERUSALEM - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti holds a news conference. ** NEW DELHI - Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, visits India. ** STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Fostering Financial Stability" at the 2012 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (2315). ** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah.

HELSINKI - Indian Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh visits Finland (to April 11).

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan (to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.

DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syrian government to partly implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy to Syria. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen meets the Chairman of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic. ** MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. ** PRAGUE - Czech ruling coalition parties meet to discuss whether the government should continue in its present form.

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12).

TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for talks with senior officials on Syria.

SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.

TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan (to April 13).

PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year budget plans to the Senate (1400). ** BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits China (to April 11). ** HAVANA - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Cuba and meets President Raul Castro.

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 12 ** ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13). ** PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 14 ** ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.

CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 16 ** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole. ** EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND). ** PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18).