BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 9
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama meets Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama hosts the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. ** WASHINGTON - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses the "Brazil-U.S.: Partnership for the 21st Century Conference" hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (2100). ** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets U.S. Senators John McCain and Joe Lieberman (1400).
JERUSALEM - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti holds a news conference. ** NEW DELHI - Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, visits India. ** STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Fostering Financial Stability" at the 2012 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (2315). ** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah.
HELSINKI - Indian Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh visits Finland (to April 11).
- - - -
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan (to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.
DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syrian government to partly implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy to Syria. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen meets the Chairman of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic. ** MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. ** PRAGUE - Czech ruling coalition parties meet to discuss whether the government should continue in its present form.
- - - -
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12).
TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for talks with senior officials on Syria.
SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.
TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan (to April 13).
PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year budget plans to the Senate (1400). ** BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits China (to April 11). ** HAVANA - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Cuba and meets President Raul Castro.
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 12 ** ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13). ** PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly.
- - - -
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.
- - - -
SATURDAY, APRIL 14 ** ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 16 ** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole. ** EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND). ** PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18).
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: