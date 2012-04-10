(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

* Q1 sales due before market April 12

* Analysts eye Q1 sales of 22.6 bln euros, up 2 pct

* Calendar effects, higher fuel prices help sales

* French hypermarket sales seen down 2.7 pct, excl fuel

* No key strategic announcement expected short term

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 10 Carrefour (CARR.PA), Europe's biggest retailer, will unveil another quarter of lacklustre sales on Thursday, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing incoming chief executive Georges Plassat.

The respected retail veteran joined the company on April 2, but is only taking the helm officially in June.

Analysts are thus ruling out big strategic announcements this week and will focus on any progress Carrefour has made with its plans to lower prices to boost sales in its French stores.

The world's second-largest retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT.N) has failed under outgoing boss Lars Olofsson to reverse years of underperformance in its main European markets.

First-quarter sales should show little change from trends seen in the fourth quarter, with weakness in French hypermarkets and in austerity-hit southern Europe, where cash-strapped shoppers cut discretionary spending on clothes and electronics.

In key emerging markets, China is likely to continue to struggle while Brazil should put in a robust performance.

"We expect another weak quarter for Carrefour with underlying like-for-like (growth) in most key markets remaining disappointing," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters on average expect Carrefour to unveil first-quarter sales of 22.6 billion euros.

That would be up 2 percent from 22.15 billion euros in the first quarter of 2011 and reflect additional store opening days and higher fuel prices. Stripping out fuel, currency moves and calendar effects, sales are likely to be flat or lower.

Closely-watched underlying French hypermarket sales are tipped to fall 2.7 percent, excluding fuel, after dropping 4.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The deconsolidation of Coop Atlantique stores, one of Carrefour's largest franchisees which left Carrefour to join unlisted rival Systeme-U, should also weigh on both French hypermarket and supermarket sales, analysts said.

Carrefour is heavily exposed to some of Europe's weakest economies, such as debt-laden Spain, Italy and Greece, where shoppers have been cutting back most.

The group has been struggling for years, partly due to its reliance on hypermarkets, which have been losing out as time-pressed shoppers buy more goods locally and online and prefer to purchase general merchandise from specialist stores. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ NEWSMAKER - "The Cleaner" takes on Carrefour [ID:nL5E8CS0EU] SPECIAL REPORT on Carrefour :[ID:nL6E7HH0PK] GLOBAL RETAILERS COMPARISON : r.reuters.com/puq57s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

PLASSAT'S ARRIVAL

The arrival of Plassat has fueled hopes of a new strategy, but analysts are not expecting big announcements short term.

"As Plassat will be CEO as of the shareholders meeting of June 18, we expect his diagnosis and action plan to be presented at the earliest at this date and the initial evidence of his execution capacity will not seen before the second half of 2012," Natixis analysts wrote in a note.

A new CEO is expected to come up with an alternative strategy for the hypermarkets such as downsizing them or slashing prices to lure back shoppers, as well as doing more to invest in e-commerce and spell out priorities abroad.

Regardless of Plassat's much hyped retail skills, Carrefour may be headed for a long and painful recovery.

"In an adverse economic climate, the group's restructuring efforts are likely to remain extremely difficult given Carrefour's long-standing woes in France and abroad," wrote Oddo Securities analysts.

"This recovery will be long (3-4 years) and 2012 will probably be another year of sacrifices in terms of earnings and a calling into question of strategy."

Carrefour made one key strategic announcement last month.

Posting a 19 percent drop in 2011 profit, it said it was halting conversions to its new Carrefour Planet hypermarkets beyond 2012 because the format had so far fallen short of expectations. [ID:nL5E8E813H]

Olofsson's three-year tenure has been marred by a string of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, including a failed merger in Brazil, which hammered the stock by 43 percent last year

The shares are down 3 percent this year, underperforming the European retail sector .SXRP, which is up 0.8 percent.

(Editing by Mark Potter)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com)(+33149495432)(Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CARREFOUR/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.