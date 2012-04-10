LONDON, April 10 European shares extended losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday as U.S. shares fell after opening flat, with fresh concerns about global economic growth hurting market sentiment and hitting cylical stocks.

At 1523 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.6 percent at 1,035.05 points, while U.S. shares, fell 0.4 to 0.6 percent.

"Equities have struggled to recover any of the losses made earlier in the session as investor concerns over the global economy refuse to diminish. The touch paper was lit last week with the U.S. job numbers but ongoing worries over Europe and signs of China running out of steam are adding fuel to the fire," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital, said.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)