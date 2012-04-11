Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
WARSAW, April 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKO
Poland's state-owned bank BGK will not sell its 10 percent stake in the country's largest bank this year, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill, who heads BGK's supervisory board.
KGHM
The copper miner wants to exploit gas present in its copper mines, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
KATOWICKI HOLDING WEGLOWY
The coal miner plans a 1 billion zlotys bond issue within four months of signing a deal with banks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
ENEA
The utility plans to pay out 106.6 million zlotys ($33.2 million) dividend.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
