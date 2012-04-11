WARSAW, April 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKO

Poland's state-owned bank BGK will not sell its 10 percent stake in the country's largest bank this year, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill, who heads BGK's supervisory board.

KGHM

The copper miner wants to exploit gas present in its copper mines, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

KATOWICKI HOLDING WEGLOWY

The coal miner plans a 1 billion zlotys bond issue within four months of signing a deal with banks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

ENEA

The utility plans to pay out 106.6 million zlotys ($33.2 million) dividend.

