UNICREDIT

The chairman of German insurer Allianz in Italy and an experienced Italian manager who sits on the board of Fiat are the front runners to become UniCredit's next chairman, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

MF said on Thursday that Italian bourse chairman Massimo Tononi was still in the race.

ENI

Russian gas giant Gazprom and Eni are among 14 firms that have expressed initial interest to buy Greece's state gas firm DEPA, one of the first assets to go under the hammer to reduce the cash strapped nation's debt, the government said on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank has applied for a Turkish banking licence and plans to open a stand-alone corporate banking headquarters in Istanbul, a spokesman for the bank said on Wednesday.

ITALIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY SECTOR

Italy will announce plans to scale back incentives for solar and other renewable energy on Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation said, in a move which could help lower Italians' high energy bills but could hurt inward investment.

*GENERALI

CEO Giovanni Perissinotto says in an interview with MF the group had a good start of the year, improving its Solvency I ratio to 132 percent at the end of February and increasing net assets by 2.4 billion euros in the first two months of the year.

*FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Insurance regulator ISVAP is divided over whether to approve the four-way merger meant to rescue the Fondiaria group, La Repubblica said on Thursday. Il Messaggero said that there is still disagreement about the valuation of both Unipol and Fondiaria's assets, as well as about the value of Fondiaria's shares.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

*PRAMAC

Shares are suspended from trading pending a statement, the Italian bourse said on Thursday.

