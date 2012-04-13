WARSAW, April 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ONET

Polish broadcaster TVN is in talks with Ringier Axel Springer (RAS), German publisher Axel Spinger's joint venture with the Swiss Ringier, over partnership in Onet.pl, which could lead to RAS taking control in the portal, TVN said.

PZU DIVIDEND

Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU wants to pay out 1.75 billion zlotys ($553 mln), or 20.30 zlotys per share, in dividend from its 2011 profit, the company said late on Thursday.

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases March inflation data at 1200 GMT, the same time the central bank publishes last month's M3 money supply reading.

Analysts expect price growth stood at 3.9 percent in annual terms last month.

COAL MERGER?

Warsaw is working on plans to merge Poland's coking coal miner JSW with another state-owned rival Katowicki Holding Weglowy, Rzeczpospolita writes.

PGNiG

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG is one of two companies interested in buying into Slovakia's gas transport and distribution firm SPP, Rzeczpospolita writes.

STATE-OWNED COMPANIES

Poland will soon changes the management boards' set-up at state-controlled armaments producer Bumar and chemicals maker Ciech, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

PENSION REFORM

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's flagship pension reform risks violating the country's constitution because of different treatment of male and female workers, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

HIGHWAY TROUBLES

Construction works on a part of Poland's north-south highway stopped late on Thursday with builder saying a newly-built overpass was threatening to collapse, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

HELICOPTERS PURCHASE

Poland wants to buy helicopters for its military for some 3 billion zlotys ($948 mln) with U.S. Sikorsky Aircraft and American-Italian AgustaWestland running in the tender, Rzeczpospolita writes.

