April 13 Russia's Promsvyazbank (Ba2/BB-) will
launch a senior bond early next week, subject to market
conditions, a source close to the deal said, as concerns around
the tax arrangements of one of its leading shareholders have
dissipated.
The privately-owned lender's roadshow finished on Wednesday
with investor concerns soothed after a government official said
that Dmitri Ananyev, a leading shareholder in the bank and a
member of Russia's upper house, is not in danger of losing his
seat in parliament.
Ananyev's future was cast in doubt following a story in
Vedomosti on Monday relating to his tax arrangements. Ananyev
has denied the contents of the story and the subsequent
statement from the government has further eased worries.
The bank's outstanding bonds were trading at 98.78 on Friday
morning, a significant improvement from the early 97s seen
earlier in the week, the source said.
In the immediate aftermath of the Vedomosti story, bankers
away from the deal questioned how likely it would surface
anytime soon, especially as the broader market backdrop was also
horrible at the time.
But with the concerns about Ananyev dissipating and market
conditions improving, although they remain volatile, the deal
should launch in the next few days.
If so, it could prove a good test case for investor appetite
for lower-rated Russian names, with several due to price in the
coming weeks. Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are the
leads.
