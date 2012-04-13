(Adds detail)

FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 13 Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) may bid for regional cable company Tele Columbus to shore up its position in its key home market against competition from rivals Liberty Global and Kabel Deutschland, sources told Reuters.

By acquiring Tele Columbus, Deutsche Telekom would prevent it from falling into the hands of its cable rivals and send a strong signal that it is refocusing on improving its domestic business after the high-profile failure to sell its U.S. unit to AT&T (T.N) last year.

Cable companies can often offer Internet speeds faster than Deutsche Telekom's copper networks, and the former state-owned incumbent has been wary of investing heavily in faster fiber broadband.

By buying Tele Columbus, Deutsche Telekom would also improve its broadband speed in regions where the cable operator is present like Berlin and eastern Germany.

However, the telecom giant will have to fight off Liberty's German unit Unitymedia (LBTYA.O) and Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE which are also chasing the Tele Columbus deal that could be valued at 600-800 million euros ($790 million-$1 billion), bankers said.

Tele Columbus's owners, which include funds including York Capital and Golden Tree Asset Management which took over after the company defaulted in 2010, have mandated Rothschild to organize the sale.

The German cable market was once one of Europe’s most fragmented, with a proliferation of smaller regional players offering television and broadband services.

But in recent years private equity firms and companies like Unitymedia and Kabel Deutschland have restructured the market by buying up smaller companies to create more efficient larger players.

That has put pressure on Deutsche Telekom's fixed business in Germany, which brings in more than two-thirds of domestic sales and shrank by 5 percent last year.

For Kabel Deutschland and Liberty, Tele Columbus would also be a strategic acquisition, helping them to accelerate already strong growth and profits in Germany.

Both have big ambitions. Since its public listing in 2010, Kabel Deutschland has impressed investors, while Liberty has been expanding in Europe.

For any company hoping to strengthen its foothold in the German market, Tele Columbus may be a one-time opportunity, one of the group's owners said.

"There is nothing else after this on the German market. If a competitor gets this asset and you don’t, you are in trouble," the owner said.

For Kabel Deutschland, Tele Columbus would be a good strategic fit. Germany's largest cable operator could raise the closely watched average revenue per user (ARPU) by selling Tele Columbus clients services such as phone and internet.

"The synergies from a deal would be highest for Kabel Deutschland," another source close to the situation said.

($1 = 0.7590 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Howley, Philipp Halstrick, Peter Maushagen, Harro Ten Wolde, Leila Abboud and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Erica Billingham)

((leila.abboud@thomsonreuters.com)(+33 1 49 49 51 82)(Reuters Messaging: leila.abboud.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TELECOLUMBUS/DEUTSCHETELEKOM

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.