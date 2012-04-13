* Tesco CEO to detail UK strategy

* Tesco yr profit forecst at 3.88 bln stg vs 3.81 bln

* Marks & Spencer Q4 like-for-like sales forecst up 0.4-1.6 pct

* Burberry Q4 revenue seen up 16 pct

* Debenhams H1 pretax profit forecast down 4 pct to 124.5 mln stg

By James Davey

LONDON, April 13 A year into the job, Tesco (TSCO.L) CEO Philip Clarke needs to convince investors he is the man to turn around the supermarket giant's UK business without jeopardising overseas returns, when he unveils annual results on Wednesday.

Results and trading updates from other UK retailers, and official March retail sales data will also shine a light on a sector that has been hit hard as consumers struggle with rising prices, muted wage growth and austerity measures.

Clarke, who succeeded long-standing boss Terry Leahy in March 2011, put himself in the firing line last month when two months after a shock profit warning, he jettisoned the head of Tesco's UK business, Richard Brasher, adding the UK CEO role to his other duties. [ID:nL6E8CC2PD][ID:nL5E8EF0O0]

He is expected to detail his plans for the UK business, which makes over 70 percent of group trading profit, building on last month's pledge to take on 20,000 new staff, and refresh hundreds of stores with a focus on better offers of fresh produce, fresh meat, bakery and counter services, as well as investment in price and a new value range. [ID:nL5E8E520H]

"After several quarters of consideration, we expect Tesco to present a review of its UK real estate strategy," said analysts at Nomura.

They expect the firm to signal a fall in UK capital expenditure and a reduction in its rate of UK space growth, with a shift in emphasis away from large hypermarket stores towards smaller format stores.

Some investors have questioned the pace of change in the UK, while others believe the firm should re-consider its investment in its Fresh & Easy chain in America and in banking services. [ID:nL6E8F80I3]

Tesco, which trails France's Carrefour (CARR.PA) and U.S. leader Wal-Mart (WMT.N) by annual sales, is expected to report a 2 percent rise in underlying profit before tax to 3.88 billion pounds ($6.19 billion) for the year to Feb. 25 2012, according to the consensus of 20 analysts' forecasts.

The firm warned in January it saw minimal group trading profit growth for the 2012-13 year and latest grocery industry data showed the firm still losing share. [ID:nL6E8EN80W]

Tesco shares have lost 17 percent of their value over the last three months. They trade at 9.58 times forecast earnings for 2012-13, below UK rivals Morrison's (MRW.L) and Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), according to Reuters data.

PROSPECTS FOR 2012

Updates from Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) and Burberry (BRBY.L) on Tuesday and Debenhams (DEB.L) and WH Smith (SMWH.L) on Thursday, as well as official UK retail sales data for March, will reveal the strength of consumer spending and prospects for 2012 as hopes grow for a tentative recovery. [ID:nL6E8F59BN]

M&S, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells upmarket foods and homewares, is forecast to report that sales at UK stores open over a year rose 0.4-1.6 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, a poll of 10 analysts showed.

That compares with a third quarter rise of 0.5 percent. [ID:nL6E8CA0F1]

M&S's like-for-like general merchandise sales, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, are forecast in a range of down 1.0 percent to up 1.5 percent, having fallen 1.8 percent in the third quarter.

Food sales on the same basis are seen up 1.0-2.0 percent, having risen 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.

British luxury brand Burberry is expected to report second-half revenue up about 21 percent with fourth-quarter revenue rising about 16 percent as it continues to benefit from strong demand from Asian shoppers and tourists. [ID:nL6E8CH0M3]

Analysts expect Debenhams, Britain's second-largest department store group, to report an underlying first half pretax profit of about 124.5 million pounds, down from 129.2 million pounds last year.

Last month the firm posted an improving sales performance, showing its resilience to the tough conditions. [ID:nL5E8EG2T1]

WH Smith, the newspapers, books and stationery retailer, is expected to report a first half pretax profit of about 65 million pounds, up from 64 million pounds. [ID:nL5E8CN37C]

($1 = 0.6269 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 20 7542 7674)(Reuters Messaging: james.davey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: UKRETAIL/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.