LAGOS, April 13 Nigeria's Unity Bank said on Friday its pre-tax profit declined by 76.65 percent to 3.13 billion naira ($19.87 million) in 2011, from 13.41 billion naira the previous year.

Gross earnings also dropped to 47.54 billion naira, from 64.81 billion naira in the previous year, the bank said in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 157.54 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by James Jukwey)