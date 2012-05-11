LONDON May 11 British fuel tanker drivers narrowly voted to accept an offer from seven oil distribution firms over pay and conditions, averting a strike which could have seriously disrupted supplies, the Unite union said on Friday.

Unite, which represents 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike in March, said 51 percent of truckers had voted to accept new proposals put forward by the haulage firms which supply Britain's petrol stations after lengthy talks. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)