FRANKFURT, April 14 Deutsche Boerse expects derivatives market volatility to resume in the coming months, providing a fillip to the Frankfurt stock exchange operator's revenue, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

"In the first three months, trading volumes at (derivatives platform) Eurex fell by 16 percent and we'll have to see how it develops further," Gregor Pottmeyer told financial daily Boersen Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

"The decisive factor will be whether volatility picks up. We assume it will in the coming quarters so that trading revenue also rises," Pottmeyer said. "We still expect growth this year."

Pottmeyer reiterated Deutsche Boerse's forecast for a rise in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to a range of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to 1.35 billion euros this year, with sales rising by 5-12 percent.

EBIT was 1.15 billion euros in 2011.

Financial market nervousness ebbed in the first quarter as investor fears over the euro zone debt crisis receded, helped by the European Central Bank's injection of 1 trillion euros in super-cheap three-year money into the region's banks.

Pottmeyer also told the paper that it was unlikely there would be any big international merger move between stock exchange operators in the coming one to two years, because opposition from politicians and regulators was too great.

In February, the European Commission scotched Deutsche Boerse's planned takeover of NYSE Euronext because it "would have led to a near-monopoly in European financial derivatives worldwide". ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)