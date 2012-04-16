The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

PREMAFIN

The board of the company that controls Fondiaria SAI will meet to approve the price of its share swap ratio. Italian papers reported over the weekend that Premafin and Unipol, which is expected to take up the capital increase, cannot agree on a price. Unipol's board is also meeting.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker's CEO Sergio Marchionne will visit a factory in Kragujevac, Serbia, where Fiat makes the 500 L, with the Serbian prime minister.

EDISON

The board of the utility company is expected to meet, after stock market regulator Consob's decision on the price Edison's main shareholder EDF will have to pay to take over the entire company.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................