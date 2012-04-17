WARSAW, April 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BOND SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry will give details of its bond
supply scheduled for Thursday.
RATES
Poland's current interest rates are too low to bring
inflation down to the central bank's target, two policymakers
said on Monday, adding to arguments that the bank's policy
council could raise interest rates as soon as in May.
TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS
Bratislava-listed Tatry Mountain Resorts, a
Slovakian company offering leisure and recreation services, will
debut on the Warsaw stock exchange in autumn 2012, Parkiet wrote
without revealing the source of its information.
($1 = 3.1999 Polish zlotys)