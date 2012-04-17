UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) attributed lower product prices to China's economic slowdown after posting a fall in first quarter net profit.
"China was growing at a higher rate (before), then there was a slowdown in its economy, also the European slowdown...and high oil prices had an impact on raw materials cost," Chief Executive Mohamed al-Mady told a news conference.
The company does not see the need to tap the debt market at the moment, its chief financial officer said.
"No need to tap debt market, we only go if we need so, this could change tomorrow but at the moment we are okay," said Mutlaq al-Morished.
SABIC, the world's biggest petrochemical firm by market value, said its first quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27 billion riyals ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier on higher input prices, but came in above market expectations. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine, Writing by Amena Bakr, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.