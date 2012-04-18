WARSAW, April 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BOS BANK

BOS Bank's shareholder, the National Environmental Protection fund, could sell its stake after 2013, the fund's chief executive is quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.

PGE

Poland's treasury may sell a 7-percent stake of the country's top utility PGE, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski told daily Parkiet in an interview. Tamborski added that investors should not assume stakes in other state-controlled energy companies would also be sold.

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases March corporate sector wages and employment data at 1200 GMT, with analysts expecting the figures at 3.8 percent year-n-year and 0.6 percent year-on-year respectively.

CONVERGENCE

Poland is sticking to its 2012 budget deficit target of 2.9 percent of economic output, a source familiar with its latest euro convergence programme update said on Tuesday, despite the European Commission and the IMF forecasting bigger shortfalls.

CHF ISSUE

Poland drew solid demand in a Swiss franc bond issue on Tuesday, selling 825 million francs ($902.13 million) in floating-rate and fixed-rate papers, slightly more than planned and the largest franc sovereign bond issue this year globally.

Following the placement, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill told PAP news agency that the issue meants Warsaw has ment about 60 percent of all its borrowing needs planned for this year.

