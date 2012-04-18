* Sees continued strong demand at hygiene businesses

* Grows further in hygiene, emerging markets with Chile acquisition

* Forest products hit by slowing demand, higher input costs

* Shares fall 7 pct

By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, April 18 Hygiene and paper products maker SCA (SCAb.ST) posted an unexpected drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, weighed down by a hit to its paper and wood product unit from weak demand and raw material and energy costs.

Shares in SCA, Europe's biggest manufacturer of tissues and diapers, slid on the results although the company remained upbeat about its key personal hygiene and tissue operations.

The group is in the process of repositioning itself as a hygiene product group, inking a deal in January to sell its packaging unit and agreeing in February to buy the tissue operations of Georgia-Pacific.

Hygiene products are less cyclical and have greater market growth potential, particularly in emerging markets, while paper products have been struggling with falling demand.

"The global market for personal care products is showing continued growth, with favourable development in emerging markets," the company said in a statement. "The markets in Western Europe and North America are also growing, but at a slower pace."

In contrast, magazine paper and newsprint demand fell in the first quarter versus the year-ago period. "Prices of publication paper remain on an unacceptable low level," it said.

Chief Executive Jan Johansson told reporters he expected continued good demand for hygiene products, which will account for more than three-quarters of turnover after the sale of the packaging unit.

"Forest Products was negatively affected by higher raw material and energy costs coupled with a weak market for publication papers, solid-wood products and kraftliner

(packaging paper)," Johansson said in the report.

"We see some problems within Forest Products that we will address, when it comes to productivity and cost," Johansson told the conference call.

The rival to Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) and Procter & Gamble (PG.N) said it had agreed to buy the remaining half of Chilean hygiene firm Pisa, also part of the plan to expand in hygiene products and in emerging markets.

Pretax profit in the group's weakest quarter was 1.35 billion crowns ($200 million), excluding the packaging unit. That compared with a mean forecast for 1.49 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and a year-earlier 1.81 billion.

"The forest products weakened quite a bit in the first quarter compared with the fourth and that was the reason for the shortfall," said an analyst who declined to be identified.

"But in light of the big changes the company is going through, if they go as planned, it is the hygiene bit that will be the primary driver for the earnings."

Shares in SCA were down 7 percent at 1453 GMT to a two-month low, underperforming a 1.1 percent drop in the wider market in Stockholm .OMXS30

SCA expects to finalise the sale of the packaging unit to DS Smith (SMDS.L) in the second quarter.[ID:nL6E8CH0N6]

($1 = 6.7613 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)

