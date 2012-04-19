* Poland aims to introduce nuclear energy in early 2020s

* Questions mount over the plant's financing

* GE Hitachi worries may loose to French government-backed Arvea

By Gabriela Baczynska and Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, April 19 GE Hitachi, whose competitors in bidding to build Poland's first nuclear power plant include French state-owned Areva (AREVA.PA), says it is concerned that a rival with deep government-funded coffers might be able to muscle its way into the project.

The American-Japanese group is also competing against Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba (6502.T), to sell reactors to the coal-reliant European Union member which is trying to diversify its energy mix.

"The biggest worry that I have about Poland is that another government influences the process. That a foreign government comes in and basically buys the project just because they throw a bunch of equity at Poland," Danny Roderick, GE Hitachi senior vice president, told Reuters in a phone interview.

"We can't print money whereas some of our competitors print money in their home countries to do whatever they need to do and so our weakest part of our bid is that we don't have a sovereign government that is backing it," he said late on Wednesday.

Poland wants to initially start a 3 gigawatt plant and double that by 2030, and Roderick said GE Hitachi - a joint venture of General Electric Co (GE.N) and Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) - would offer one of two water-boiling nuclear reactors for the site with capacity of around 1.35 GW or 1.6 GW.

The project is important for the nuclear sector because of its size - estimated by project manager PGE PGEP.WA at between 18 billion euros ($23.6 billion) and 21 billion - and because some countries have given nuclear the cold shoulder in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.

Yet the plan has already faced delays and analysts say the malaise in European markets makes its financing even more difficult.

VERY CLEAR

Asked if GE Hitachi could contribute in some way to the financing of the plant, Roderick said: "We've been very clear with PGE that it isn't our preference, but if it's a requirement from them, we will look at it and see what we would do.

"But if they make a requirement that is going to be such a significant equity stake that you have to be a sovereign government to be able to do it, I think we'd have to step back and say 'is this really what we all signed up for?'", he added.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently named his close aide Krzysztof Kilian as head of PGE to streamline the nuclear project and said the utility would seek to engage more partners in financing the project. [ID:nL5E8DN67J]

"In today's market it's a reality that almost every project in the world looks for additional investors to come," Roderick said. "(But) we push very hard for this equity discussion to be separate from the technology discussion."

Roderick said GE Hitachi was offering to develop manufacturing facilities and its supply chain in Poland and the Baltic rim, also able to service other European projects, after its sister company recently moved closer to building a nuclear plant in Poland's northern neighbour Lithuania. [ID:nL6E8EU3C4]

"We try to centralise our supply chain in regions. Some 35 to 40 years ago we had a very big supply chain in Spain and Italy but ... they elected not to keep up that industry and so we're looking at building new factories and new supply chains."

He added nearly 5,000 people, directly and indirectly, could find employment thanks to building a nuclear plant.

"The four generation III reactors we have finished ranged between 39 and 41 months from first concrete to first fuel load. Depending on the final requirement for Poland it would be in a mid-forty-month range," Roderick said.

"We're looking for the first concrete to be able to be poured in the 2015 timeframe, maybe late 2014, and that means we need to have a contract signed in 2013," he also said, adding the Polish programme was already six months behind schedule.

PGE said in mid-March it would launch a tender for nuclear technology within two months. [ID:nW8E8E200K]

($1 = 0.7621 euros)

